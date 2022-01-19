How to Watch Hornets vs. Celtics

The Hornets wrap up a two-game road trip against the red-hot Celtics on Wednesday night.

The Hornets enter tonight’s matchup against the Celtics having won five of their last six games, including road wins over the 76ers and Knicks. The victories featured a balanced attack, as five different players led the team in scoring during that span.

Boston has also won five of its last six games and is above .500 for the first time since early December.

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Forward Jayson Tatum and fellow swingman Jaylen Brown lead the Celtics in scoring with both averaging over 24.2 points per game. The duo has led Boston in scoring in each of their last 15 games, seven of which have been 30-plus point performances.

Tatum is third in the NBA in total points scored in the fourth quarter this season, trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo and DeMar DeRozan.

Charlotte beat New York on Monday 97-87 behind a career-high 38-point, 12-rebound performance from Miles Bridges, who had the scoring duties fall to him because LaMelo Ball missed the game due to a non-COVID-19 illness. Bridges has posted seven 30-point games this season after only posting three 30-point games in his first three seasons.

This matchup is the second game of the season between the two sides, with Boston beating Charlotte 140-129 in overtime behind Tatum’s 41 points.

