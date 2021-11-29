How to Watch Hornets at Bulls

Each team is coming off a loss, the Bulls to a legit contender and the Hornets to the worst team in the NBA.

The Charlotte Hornets (13-9) and the Chicago Bulls (13-8) are two teams that can really fill up the scoreboard. They do it in different ways, with the Hornets scoring as a team with dynamic playmaking and fastbreaks and the Bulls featuring two of the best individual scorers in the league this season.

How to Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls today:

Game Date: Nov. 29, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The Bulls are coming off a tough loss to the gritty Heat, despite great games from DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso:

Earlier this season Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan were in the Top 5 of the NBA in points per game. Over the past 10 games or so they have leveled off some, but DeRozan (25.8) is still No. 7 with LaVine (25.3) at No. 9 overall.

The last duo to average 25+ points each for a full season were LeBron James (25.3) and Anthony Davis (26.1) on their way to an NBA Championship.

Tonight the Bulls have Javonte Green (Wrist) listed as Probable and Patrick Williams (Wrist) Out while the Hornets will be without Mason Plumlee (Calf).

For the Hornets, as good as they can be on offense with five players averaging 14.7+ points per game and four players dishing out at least 3.3+ assists per game, the defense is holding them back from breaking through to the next level.

They are No. 28 in opponents points per game (114.0) and already have three games this season where they gave up 140+ points.

In order for a juxtaposition like that in offensive and defensive ability and effort to work is for the Hornets to be a 2004 Suns level of offense. They have the talent and the athleticism to be the best offense in the NBA by a mile.

