How to Watch Hornets vs. Mavericks

    December 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    An intriguing matchup in Monday night NBA action will feature the Hornets and the Mavericks.
    Author:

    The NBA season continues Monday with a few intriguing matchups. One of those features the Hornets heading to Dallas to take on the Mavericks. Both teams are expected to be playoff contenders in their respective conferences, but these are the kind of games both teams need to win to stay on track.

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Dallas Mavericks Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

    Live stream the Charlotte Hornets at Dallas Mavericks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Hornets have started the season with a 15–13 record. LaMelo Ball & Co. have shown flashes of being a strong team, but they need to work on consistency. Last time out, the Hornets ended up defeating the Kings by a final score of 124–123.

    On the other side, the Mavericks have opened up the year with a 13–13 record. Dallas has struggled with consistency as well, but it does have star Luka Doncic, which gives them a fighting chance. In their last game, the Mavericks ended up defeating the Thunder by a final score of 103–84.

    Both of these teams are loaded with talent, but they both need to put up a few wins to move up in the standings.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

