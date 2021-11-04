How to Watch Hornets at Warriors

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday night the Golden State Warriors will host the Charlotte Hornets in a highly anticipated matchup.
    The Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors are among the best teams in their respective conferences at this point in the season. After missing the playoffs last season, both teams have made statements early on and will face off tonight in San Francisco.

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors:

    Game Date: Nov. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

    Live Stream Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Hornets went 33-39 last season, but are 5-3 to this point in the 2021-22 season. LaMelo Ball has been spectacular in his sophomore campaign, averaging 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest.

    After spending the past few seasons making strategic moves to put together a competitive roster, Charlotte is finally seeing everything pay off. This game against the Warriors will be one of Charlotte's toughest tests of the season to this point.

    Golden State barely missed the playoffs last season, losing in the play-in tournament against the Memphis Grizzlies for the final spot in the Western Conference. This season, the Warriors are well on track to earning a top seed in the West as they look to return to being a championship contender.

    The Warriors have earned their 5-1 record this season on the shoulders of Steph Curry, who’s averaged 28.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. As they await the return of Klay Thompson, Golden State has been able to remain one of the final teams in the NBA with just one loss.

    The Hornets are coming into this game with one day of rest, while the Warriors haven’t played since Sunday. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

