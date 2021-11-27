How to Watch Hornets at Rockets

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Hornets have won eight of their last nine games entering their contest. Saturday against the Rockets.
    The Hornets (13–8) continue their run of seven of eight games on the road. They take on the NBA’s cellar dwellers in the Rockets (2–16), who scored an upset win over the Bulls for their second victory of the season.

    How to Charlotte Hornets at Houston Rockets today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

    Watch Charlotte Hornets at Houston Rockets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This season, the Hornets are getting All-Star level performances from both Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball. If they keep this up, it will be the first time the Hornets have had two All-Stars in the same season since 1995 when Larry Johnson and Alonzo Mourning made the team.

    Ball is leading the team in assists (7.5), rebounds (7.8), steals (2.0) and three-pointers (2.9) per game.

    His running mate Bridges is having a career season but has cooled down from his red-hot early pace. Through nine games, Bridges was averaging 24.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists; in the 11 games since then, he has leveled out, averaging 17.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

    The Hornets have Mason Plumlee (calf) listed as questionable, while the Rockets should be at full strength.

    For the Rockets, their last game was easily the highlight of the season, as they had eight players in double-figures, led by Danuel House’s 18 points off the bench.

    They tied their season-high as a team with 17 three-pointers made and were two off their season high in assists with 27 as a team.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    Charlotte Hornets at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    How to Watch Hornets at Rockets

