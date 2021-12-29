How to Watch Hornets at Pacers

Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday night, the Pacers will host the Hornets in Indiana.
    In a battle between Eastern Conference teams, the Pacers will host the Hornets tonight. Both teams have struggled at times this season but will have a chance to make the playoffs if they're able to put together a consistent finish.

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 4

    Live Stream: You can stream Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Indiana is going through an extremely disappointing season, sitting at 13th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 14-20. With that in mind, there have been questions about the direction of the team and whether they should be buyers at the deadline to make a playoff push or sell and hit reset.

    Nonetheless, Domantas Sabonis has been great for the Pacers this season, averaging 18.0 points and 11.7 rebounds per contest. In total, the team has five players that average at least 13.0 points per game.

    The Hornets are floating just above .500 on the season with a record of 18-17. Another Eastern Conference team, they’re currently the No. 8 seed, which would give them a spot in the play-in tournament if the season were to end today.

    Young cornerstones Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball each produce 19.7 points and north of 7.0 rebounds per contest. A team that’s starting to win now, Charlotte also has a bright future ahead with the amount of young talent it has.

    Neither of these teams have been consistent this season, but both have the talent on paper to make noise down the stretch.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
