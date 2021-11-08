How to Watch Hornets at Clippers

The Clippers will host the Hornets at Staples Center in an intriguing NBA matchup on Sunday night.

In a battle between .500 teams, the Clippers (4–4) will look to protect their home court against the Hornets (5–5). Yet these teams’ records only tell part of the story of their seasons so far.

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Clippers:

Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hornets started the season strong but have lost three consecutive games. However, their 5–5 record is still solid as Charlotte looks to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

LaMelo Ball is entering today’s matchup after notching 24 points and 13 assists in Charlotte’s most recent game. One of the most improved players in the NBA this season, Miles Bridges has led the Hornets in scoring with 22.7 points per game.

The Clippers started the season slowly but have gotten back on track recently. They are entering Sunday’s game against Charlotte on a three-game winning streak.

Paul George has carried the Clippers all season, averaging 27.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He has gotten a lot of help from point guard Reggie Jackson, who has produced 16.8 points per contest this season.

The Clippers have much more momentum than the Hornets right now, but Charlotte will look to get back on track Sunday with a road win in Los Angeles.

Regional restrictions may apply.