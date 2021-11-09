How to Watch Hornets at Lakers

Two struggling teams in the Lakers and the Hornets face off Monday night in NBA action.

Both the Lakers and the Hornets enter their meeting Monday on losing streaks. Los Angeles has lost its last two, Charlotte its last four.

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Lakers:

Date: Nov. 8, 2021

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV.

The Lakers have a record of 5–5. Injury issues have held them back, most notably the absence of LeBron James due to injury.

This season also features a new-look roster for Los Angeles, including Russell Westbrook, and it is taking time for the lineup to mesh.

The Hornets got off to a great start this season but have lost their momentum recently. They have a losing record at 5–6, resulting in a slide down the standings.

Charlotte has plenty of time to turn things around and has the talent to do so. The Hornets are a young team, so the early peaks and valleys shouldn’t be surprising and might continue throughout the rest of the 2021-22 season.

This will be the fourth game of Charlotte’s five-game road trip before the team makes its way back to Charlotte.

