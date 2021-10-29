How to Watch Hornets at Heat

Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Hornets travel to Miami to face the Heat in a primetime showdown of two of the Southeast division's best teams.
    Author:

    The Friday Night national double-header kicks off with two Southeast division teams in the Heat and Hornets. Historically, the gap between these two franchises has been pretty wide, but this may just be the year the Hornets start closing in. 

    The Hornets will be looking for their fourth straight road win on the season, as they have not lost away from the Spectrum Center. That includes an impressive win at Brooklyn. They've only had one loss on the season, and that was in overtime to the Celtics who are also expected to make a deep run in the East. 

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Of course, LaMelo Ball is the main story, as he is showing no signs of a sophomore slump after winning Rookie of the Year. He's a true playmaker, as he leads the team in assists, emulating his older brother Lonzo Ball in Chicago. The Hornets have a solid core around him with Kelly Oubre Jr. moving over from Golden State. 

    They also added Mason Plumlee from Detroit who will be a tremendous presence on defense and on the glass. 

    Another veteran that will be a positive reinforcement is their extension of Terry Rozier. Eventually, though, they will need to build considerably more around Ball if they are going to compete with Miami and the rest of the East in the long term. 

    Miami is no slouch, as the team is off to a promising 3-1 start after a first-round playoff exit. To be fair, that came at the hands of the eventual NBA Champion Bucks. Now, the Heat have Kyle Lowry, who is arguably the greatest Raptor of all time. Like Ball, he is leading his squad in assists and will bring a giant veteran presence in that locker room. 

    They haven't lost at home this season, including a dominant victory against the Bucks, and have only lost to the Pacers in overtime. All the talk in the East has been about Milwaukee and Brooklyn, but it'd be foolish to sleep on the Heat. 

    This matchup should be a tremendous battle all season long. 

    How To Watch

    October
    29
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    NBA

