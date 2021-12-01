How to Watch Hornets vs. Bucks

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday the Hornets will travel to Milwaukee for a showdown against the Bucks.
    On Wednesday night, fans will have plenty of good NBA matchups to watch. One of those games will feature the Hornets hitting the road to take on the Bucks in Milwaukee.

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

    Coming into this matchup, the Hornets are looking to pick up a huge statement win. They have gone 13-10 so far this season and are looking to be viewed as legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference. In their last outing, the Hornets came up short against the Bulls by a final score of 133-119.

    On the other side, the Bucks are 13-8 coming into this matchup. Milwaukee is considered to be one of the top contenders in the East right now. Last time out, the Bucks ended up beating the Pacers by a final score of 118-100.

    This is a matchup between a serious contender and a team that wants to be at that level. Charlotte has the talent on its roster to make it there, but these are the games the Hornets have to win.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
