How to Watch Hornets vs. Knicks

Monday marks the second game of the season between the Hornets and the Knicks.

The Hornets (23-20) had their four game win streak snapped by the worst team in the NBA and have to be motivated to get their second win over the Knicks (22-21). If the season ended today, Charlotte would be the No. 7 seed, while New York would be tied for the No. 9 seed and are this close to not making the playoffs.

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live Stream Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was over two months ago, but Charlotte knocked off New York in their only meeting behind a strong second half, outscoring New York 58-41.

In their last 10 games the Hornets have gone 7-3 and have to be kicking themselves for the loss to the Orlando Magic.

During this stretch the offense has still been awesome, scoring 114.9 points per game, but the defense is just as spotty, giving up 110.1 points to opponents. That is not a sustainable way to win in the playoffs, but has worked so far this season.

LaMelo Ball has been less flashy with his numbers over the past 10 games, scoring 17.8 points, 6.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Through his first 27 games, Ball was averaging 19.9 points, 8.2 assists and 7.6 rebounds. There has been a bit of a hangover just before Christmas.

For the Knicks, they have won five of six games to avoid falling into last place in the Atlantic Division. The division has become very competitive and New York needs to win as many games as possible to keep Toronto and Boston at bay.

Regional restrictions may apply.