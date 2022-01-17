How to Watch Hornets vs. Knicks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monday marks the second game of the season between the Hornets and the Knicks.

The Hornets (23-20) had their four game win streak snapped by the worst team in the NBA and have to be motivated to get their second win over the Knicks (22-21). If the season ended today, Charlotte would be the No. 7 seed, while New York would be tied for the No. 9 seed and are this close to not making the playoffs.

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live Stream Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was over two months ago, but Charlotte knocked off New York in their only meeting behind a strong second half, outscoring New York 58-41. 

In their last 10 games the Hornets have gone 7-3 and have to be kicking themselves for the loss to the Orlando Magic.

During this stretch the offense has still been awesome, scoring 114.9 points per game, but the defense is just as spotty, giving up 110.1 points to opponents. That is not a sustainable way to win in the playoffs, but has worked so far this season.

LaMelo Ball has been less flashy with his numbers over the past 10 games, scoring 17.8 points, 6.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Through his first 27 games, Ball was averaging 19.9 points, 8.2 assists and 7.6 rebounds. There has been a bit of a hangover just before Christmas.

For the Knicks, they have won five of six games to avoid falling into last place in the Atlantic Division. The division has become very competitive and New York needs to win as many games as possible to keep Toronto and Boston at bay.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 30, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Brett Murray (57) celebrates the goal by Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings vs. Sabres

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck during the first period against the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 30, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Brett Murray (57) celebrates the goal by Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. (25) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hornets vs. Knicks

2 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks to pass defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks to pass defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Basketball Fans 4
High School Basketball

How to Watch Milton (Ga.) vs. Camden (N.J.)

2 minutes ago
UCLA Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch UCLA and Iowa at Minnesota in Women's College Gymnastics

2 minutes ago
Yale Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Brown at Yale in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy