How to Watch Hornets vs. Thunder

The Charlotte Hornets need a win to get back on track against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

The roller coaster ride that are the Hornets (33-35) are back on the upswing and they have an opportunity against a lesser Thunder (20-47) team to inch closer to .500 for the season. Charlotte has not been over .500 in a month and as a team it has not finished a season over .500 in six seasons. This team is super exciting and have the potential to be its best team in years with its electric offense.

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Oklahoma City Thunder Today:

Game Date: Mar. 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Charlotte is coming off of a 142-120 win over the Pelicans, which is the second most points it has scored in regulation this season. That happened thanks to 41 assists and 22 made three-pointers.

After a 7-1 stretch to start the new year, Charlotte has gone just 7-15 in its last 22 games. The offense has not met the challenge to overcome its poor defense with the team scoring 113.5 points per game and giving up 115.8 points to opponents during this stretch.

The Hornets have been without Gordon Hayward (ankle) since Feb. 9. Hayward is a huge element to Charlotte’s success.

On the other side, Oklahoma City has leaned fully into developing talent, going 8-27 in its last 35 games and peppering its lineups with as many developmental players as any team in the NBA.

So far this season Oklahoma City has played 23 different players, started 15 different players at least one game and 18 different players getting into at least 11 total games.

