How to Watch Hornets vs. Magic

The Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets meet for the second time this season.

The Hornets are really hitting a grove as of late. They've won six of their last seven games, including on Monday when they beat the a Wizards team that is one of the best in the Eastern Conference.

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass

The Hornets are getting it done by tremendous three-point shooting. They are second in the league from behind the arc, hitting at 36.8% of the time. They have a true dynamic duo now with LaMelo Ball distributing and cleaning the glass, while Miles Bridges is leading the team in points per game.

Charlotte has a great shot picking up another win as it travels to Orlando. The Magic have only won four games total this season. They've lost three in a row. They got a surprising but solid win over the Knicks late last week but haven't been able to put it together against the Nets and Bucks, two of the tougher teams in the league.

These two already met at the end of October in a 120-111 Hornets win, so Orlando will need to bear down on defense to avenge that loss.

