How to Watch Hornets vs. Magic

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets meet for the second time this season.
    Author:

    The Hornets are really hitting a grove as of late. They've won six of their last seven games, including on Monday when they beat the a Wizards team that is one of the best in the Eastern Conference. 

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass

    Live Stream Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Hornets are getting it done by tremendous three-point shooting. They are second in the league from behind the arc, hitting at 36.8% of the time. They have a true dynamic duo now with LaMelo Ball distributing and cleaning the glass, while Miles Bridges is leading the team in points per game. 

    Charlotte has a great shot picking up another win as it travels to Orlando. The Magic have only won four games total this season. They've lost three in a row. They got a surprising but solid win over the Knicks late last week but haven't been able to put it together against the Nets and Bucks, two of the tougher teams in the league. 

    These two already met at the end of October in a 120-111 Hornets win, so Orlando will need to bear down on defense to avenge that loss.  

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    pittsburgh penguins sydney crosby
    NHL

    How to Watch Canucks at Penguins

    1 minute ago
    Boston Bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch Bruins at Sabres

    1 minute ago
    Florida Panthers
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Panthers

    1 minute ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard De'Anthony Melton (0) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Magic

    1 minute ago
    Minnesota Wild
    NHL

    How to Watch Wild at Devils

    1 minute ago
    Washington Capitals
    NHL

    How to Watch Canadiens vs. Capitals

    1 minute ago
    devin booker suns
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns vs. Cavaliers

    1 minute ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Pacers

    1 minute ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tre Jackson (3) celebrates after scoring against Oklahoma Sooners guard De'Vion Harmon (11) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Xavier vs Iowa State in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy