How to Watch Hornets at Magic

    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday night, the Hornets will hit the road for a matchup against the Magic in Orlando.
    Author:

    With the 2021-22 NBA season in full swing, there have been quite a few surprising starts and teams to watch already. 

    One of those teams has been the Hornets, who have started the season strong. On Wednesday night, they will hit the road for a matchup against the Magic, who are a young team hungry to pick up a win as well.

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    Live Stream Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Taking a closer look at the Hornets, they have started the season with a 3-1 record. In their last game, they came up short against the Celtics by a final score of 140-129. Charlotte was led by Miles Bridges once again, who scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while LaMelo Ball scored 25 as well to go along with nine assists.

    On the other side, the Magic have begun the 2021-22 season with a 1-3 record. Last time out, they lost to the Heat by a final score of 107-90. In the loss, the Magic were led by rookie Jalen Suggs with 15 points.

    While the Hornets come into this game as the favorites to win, the Magic have the talent to compete. They aren't likely to end up making the postseason, but Charlotte will need to take them seriously. This should be an entertaining game between two young and hungry teams.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17024139
    MLS

    How to Watch Colorado Rapids at New England Revolution

    21 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Brown

    21 seconds ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots as New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Magic

    21 seconds ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Minnesota at Indiana in Women's College Volleyball

    21 seconds ago
    USATSI_17028018
    NHL

    How to Watch Bruins at Panthers

    21 seconds ago
    USATSI_17028162
    NHL

    How to Watch Red Wings at Capitals

    21 seconds ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) loses the ball covered by Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) and forward Miles Bridges (0) during overtime at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

    21 seconds ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) looks to make a pass over Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) to avoid going out of bounds in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

    21 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's (Calif.)

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy