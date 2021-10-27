How to Watch Hornets at Magic

On Wednesday night, the Hornets will hit the road for a matchup against the Magic in Orlando.

With the 2021-22 NBA season in full swing, there have been quite a few surprising starts and teams to watch already.

One of those teams has been the Hornets, who have started the season strong. On Wednesday night, they will hit the road for a matchup against the Magic, who are a young team hungry to pick up a win as well.

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Taking a closer look at the Hornets, they have started the season with a 3-1 record. In their last game, they came up short against the Celtics by a final score of 140-129. Charlotte was led by Miles Bridges once again, who scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while LaMelo Ball scored 25 as well to go along with nine assists.

On the other side, the Magic have begun the 2021-22 season with a 1-3 record. Last time out, they lost to the Heat by a final score of 107-90. In the loss, the Magic were led by rookie Jalen Suggs with 15 points.

While the Hornets come into this game as the favorites to win, the Magic have the talent to compete. They aren't likely to end up making the postseason, but Charlotte will need to take them seriously. This should be an entertaining game between two young and hungry teams.

