How to Watch Hornets at Suns

    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Hornets are one of the most exciting teams in the NBA, but the Suns might be the best team entering Sunday.
    Author:

    The Hornets (16–15) have traded wins and losses in their last five games, while the Phoenix Suns (23–5) have gone 4–2 since their 18-game winning streak ended. This is the first game of the season between the two teams.

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

    Live Stream Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Suns just keep rolling. They beat the Wizards in their most recent game, locking up their opponents on defense and scoring at will.

    Last year, the Suns made the NBA Finals while building chemistry on the fly. This year, they are even better.

    In their two games last season, the teams split the series with both games decided by seven total points, one in overtime.

    Devin Booker averaged 34.0 points per game, with Deandre Ayton putting up 15.0 points and 12.0 rebounds. For the Hornets, Miles Bridges averaged 16.0 points and 9.0 rebounds off the bench.

    The Suns will be without Dario Saric (knee), Frank Kaminsky (knee) and Abdel Nader (rest), with Booker (hamstring) listed as questionable. The Hornets are expected to be at full strength.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
