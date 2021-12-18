How to Watch Hornets at Trail Blazers

The Hornets and the Trail Blazers are set to face off in an intriguing Friday night NBA matchup.

Friday night features plenty of NBA action, but one of the more intriguing matchups to watch will feature the Hornets hitting the road to take on the Trail Blazers in Portland.

How to Watch the Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Live stream the Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hornets have started the season off with a 16–14 record. Charlotte has looked like a potential dark horse contender in the Eastern Conference this year. In their last game, the Hornets ended up beating the Spurs by a final score of 131–115.

On the other side of the court, the Trail Blazers are in a bit of trouble. They are just 11–18 to start the year. Portland has lost seven straight games and its last loss came by a final score of 113–103 against the Grizzlies.

Both of these teams could use a win tonight, although for very different reasons. The Hornets will continue trying to move up in the Eastern Conference playoff standings, while the Trail Blazers will try to snap a losing streak. Make sure to tune in for this game.

Regional restrictions may apply.