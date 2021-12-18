How to Watch Hornets at Trail Blazers

Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Hornets and the Trail Blazers are set to face off in an intriguing Friday night NBA matchup.
    Author:

    Friday night features plenty of NBA action, but one of the more intriguing matchups to watch will feature the Hornets hitting the road to take on the Trail Blazers in Portland.

    How to Watch the Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

    Live stream the Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Hornets have started the season off with a 16–14 record. Charlotte has looked like a potential dark horse contender in the Eastern Conference this year. In their last game, the Hornets ended up beating the Spurs by a final score of 131–115.

    On the other side of the court, the Trail Blazers are in a bit of trouble. They are just 11–18 to start the year. Portland has lost seven straight games and its last loss came by a final score of 113–103 against the Grizzlies.

    Both of these teams could use a win tonight, although for very different reasons. The Hornets will continue trying to move up in the Eastern Conference playoff standings, while the Trail Blazers will try to snap a losing streak. Make sure to tune in for this game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 13, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) go for a loose ball during the second quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Trail Blazers

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Kings

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17153295
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Timberwolves

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots a three-point shot over Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy