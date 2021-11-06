How to Watch Hornets at Kings

Skip to main content
    November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Both the Hornets and Kings have been inconsistent so far this season and will be looking to build momentum in Friday's contest.
    The Hornets (5–4) are looking to end their current skid on the road Friday against the Kings (4–4).

    Both teams feature young, talented players running perimeter-oriented offenses, which should make for a fun matchup in Sacramento.

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Sacramento Kings today:

    Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

    Watch Charlotte Hornets at Sacramento Kings online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Kings are coming off a 112–99 win over the Pelicans in which seven Sacramento players scored in double-figures.

    Veterans Harrison Barnes (23.3 points and 9.5 rebounds), Richaun Holmes (15.0 points and 9.9 rebounds) and Buddy Hield (16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds) have helped provide stability for the young perimeter trio of De’Aaron Fox (17.9 points and 6.5 assists), Tyrese Haliburton (13.1 points and 5.5 assists) and rookie Davion Mitchell (9.5 points).

    The Hornets started strong thanks to their top-ranked offense, but a No. 30 overall defense has held them back in their losses. The Hornets started the season 4–1, scoring 121.2 points per game in that stretch, but in their current 1–3 spell, they are scoring just 106.5 points per game.

    For Charlotte, LaMelo Ball (hip) is probable while P.J. Washington (elbow) is doubtful for tonight's game. The Kings should be at full strength.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    USATSI_17089605
