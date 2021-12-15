How to Watch Hornets at Spurs

The Hornets make their second stop in Texas in as many days to take on the Spurs.

The Hornets continue their Texas swing as they travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs.

Their most recent stop was in Dallas, where they fell to the Mavericks 120-96. The rout came with the dominance of Kristap Porziņģis notching a double-double and due to the Hornets letting up 19 three-pointers. Charlotte isn't likely to let up that many threes against San Antonio, but its defense must tighten up if the team wants to avoid dropping back down to .500.

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Live stream Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hornets are getting some good news, though, as LaMelo Ball is set to return soon after being in the league's health and safety protocols. He won't be back in time for this game, though, as he first is making a stop in the G-League to join his brother LiAngelo Ball on the Greensboro Swarm.

In the meantime, Charlotte will have to be on guard, as San Antonio is coming off a convincing win over the Pelicans.

Although the Spurs have the worst record in the West, it was a nice bounce-back for the team as it dropped three of its last four before that. Jakob Poeltl showed up in a big way with 24 points and 12 rebounds. That's on top of the 24 points Derrick White scored.

This team can undoubtedly score, so Charlotte needs to be on watch to avoid two Texas blowouts.

Regional restrictions may apply.