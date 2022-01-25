Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors

This is the first game of the season between the Hornets and the Raptors and their exciting young rosters.

If the NBA season ended today, the Hornets (26–21) would be in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and the Raptors (22–22) would be in the play-in tournament.

Both teams have had their ups and downs, but they are playing solid basketball entering their matchup Tuesday. Charlotte has gone 7–2 in their last nine games and Toronto won six straight games to start the year before hitting a dry spell.

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Last season, the three games between these teams were decided by a combined 16 points, with Charlotte winning 114–104 the last time they met.

Since they won six in a row to start 2022, Toronto has gone 2–5 in their last seven games, but they have continued to be competitive and scrappy on both ends.

This season Toronto ranks ninth in scoring defense in the NBA (106.1 points allowed per game), primarily by limiting possessions and not allowing a lot of shots.

On the other side, Charlotte is all offense. The Hornets have the No. 2 scoring offense in the NBA (114.1 points per game), playing with the second-fastest pace (100.6) and posting the third-most shots per game.

LaMelo Ball is the key to the offense, averaging 19.0 points and 7.6 assists per game. Bottling up Ball will be key for Toronto.

