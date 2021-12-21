How to Watch Hornets vs. Jazz

The Jazz and the Hornets are both coming off losses. Which team will be able to rebound?

All season the Hornets (16–16) have been one of the most fun teams in the NBA, led by future All-Star and reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball. The Utah Jazz (20–9) are a little more workmanlike in their approach, but All-Star Donovan Mitchell is capable of stealing the spotlight any night.

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Utah Jazz Today:

Game Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Live Stream Charlotte Hornets at Utah Jazz on fuboTV:

The Hornets have been up and down since their early start and need to string some wins together. They haven’t had a winning streak of any kind since the week before Thanksgiving. Some of that is due to injuries and players entering the health and safety protocols, but some is due to the core of the team being so young.

A huge glaring issue for the Hornets is that they are No. 2 in offense (115.3 points per game) and No. 30 on defense (117.3 opponents PPG). That is a recipe for a .500 season.

On the other side, the Jazz have the league's best overall net rating (+10.6) and are No. 1 on offense (115.6 PPG) and No. 7 on defense (105.1 opponents points).

