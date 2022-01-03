How to Watch Hornets at Wizards

The Hornets started the new year with a loss but will look to turn it around when they face the Wizards.

This season, the Hornets (19–18) and the Wizards (18–18) have been neck-and-neck in the Southeast Division standings.

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards Today:

Game Date: Jan. 3, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live Stream Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

LaMelo Ball led the way with 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in the Hornets' 116–108 win over the Pacers last Wednesday.

With the win, the Hornets ended 2021 on a high note. Ball put together another strong game in what is becoming a strong All-Star campaign for the young star.

After losing 133–99 to the Suns on Sunday, the Hornets will face the Wizards, against whom they are 2–0 this season.

In the first game against Washington, the Hornets won 97–87 behind a monster third quarter and six players in double-figures, and in the second, the Hornets held on for a 109–103 win behind Ball and Terry Rozier’s combined 60 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals.

A win for the Hornets tonight would give them a win in the season series for the second season in a row.

The Wizards have been struggling, losing three of four after starting the season with the best record in the Eastern Conference through 13 games. A win here would help them reverse their momentum.

Regional restrictions may apply.