How to Watch Hornets at Wizards

    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Wizards look for revenge Monday night after they were quieted last week by the Hornets.
    Author:

    The Hornets and the Wizards are two pleasant surprises so far this season entering their meeting Monday.

    The Wizards were a playoff team last season but they finished the season four games under .500 and were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the 76ers, who themselves were stunned in the very next round. The Hornets finished just a game behind the Wizards last year. 

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass

    While the duo of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook was intriguing last season, the package Washington got back in its trade with the Lakers has made this team much more well-rounded. It has led to an impressive 11–5 record to start the season, just a half-game back of the Bulls and Nets for the top record in the Eastern Conference.

    Washington general manager Tommy Sheppard received a promotion and contract extension for his efforts to build this roster.

    The Hornets, on the other hand, continue to ride the momentum created by LaMelo Ball. They started off hot then lost five in a row, but they have shown that they can bounce back from adversity, winning five of their last six. That includes a victory against the Wizards last week in a dominant defensive performance in which they held Washington to 87 points. Look for the Wizards to come out swinging Monday.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
