Jan 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) tries to protect himself as Phoenix Suns center Bismark Biyambo (18) leaps for a rebound during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (18-18) host the Charlotte Hornets (19-17) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Wizards

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Wizards

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -1.5 -

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Hornets

The Wizards score 9.6 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Hornets allow (116.1).

Washington is 5-1 when scoring more than 116.1 points.

Charlotte has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 106.5 points.

The Hornets' 115.2 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 108.8 the Wizards give up to opponents.

Charlotte is 15-9 when it scores more than 108.8 points.

Washington's record is 15-7 when it allows fewer than 115.2 points.

The Wizards are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 21st.

The Wizards average 9 offensive boards per game, 1.6 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.

The Hornets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 26th.

Wizards Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 23.6 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.

Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 8.1 boards per game in addition to his 13.9 PPG average.

The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch