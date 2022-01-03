Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) tries to protect himself as Phoenix Suns center Bismark Biyambo (18) leaps for a rebound during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Wizards (18-18) host the Charlotte Hornets (19-17) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Wizards

    Betting Information for Hornets vs. Wizards

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Hornets

    • The Wizards score 9.6 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Hornets allow (116.1).
    • Washington is 5-1 when scoring more than 116.1 points.
    • Charlotte has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 106.5 points.
    • The Hornets' 115.2 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 108.8 the Wizards give up to opponents.
    • Charlotte is 15-9 when it scores more than 108.8 points.
    • Washington's record is 15-7 when it allows fewer than 115.2 points.
    • The Wizards are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 21st.
    • The Wizards average 9 offensive boards per game, 1.6 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.
    • The Hornets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 26th.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 23.6 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.
    • Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 8.1 boards per game in addition to his 13.9 PPG average.
    • The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
    • Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball puts up 7.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, placing him atop the Hornets' rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Miles Bridges counts for 19.2 points per game, making him the top scorer on Charlotte's team.
    • Ball makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
    • Ball (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Mason Plumlee (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

