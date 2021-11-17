Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 15, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) shoots as New Orleans Pelicans forward Garrett Temple (41) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    Two streaking teams square off when the Charlotte Hornets (8-7) host the Washington Wizards (10-3) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. The Hornets will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Wizards, winners of five straight. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Wizards

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Spectrum Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. Wizards

    • The Hornets record 9.8 more points per game (113.3) than the Wizards allow (103.5).
    • Charlotte has an 8-5 record when scoring more than 103.5 points.
    • When Washington gives up fewer than 113.3 points, it is 9-2.
    • The Wizards average 6.7 fewer points per game (108.4) than the Hornets allow (115.1).
    • Washington is 3-0 when it scores more than 115.1 points.
    • Charlotte has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.
    • The Hornets are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Wizards allow to opponents.
    • Charlotte is 8-3 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
    • The Wizards' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hornets have allowed to their opponents.
    • Washington has compiled a 6-1 straight up record in games it shoots above 46.4% from the field.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets in rebounds and assists. Ball averages 19.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.
    • Miles Bridges leads Charlotte in scoring, averaging 21.5 per game to go with 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
    • Ball leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mason Plumlee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal sits at the top of the Wizards scoring leaderboard with 23.3 points per game. He also grabs 5.5 rebounds and averages 5.6 assists per game.
    • Kyle Kuzma has a stat line of 9.1 rebounds, 14.5 points and 1.9 assists per game for Washington to take the top rebound spot on the team. Spencer Dinwiddie holds the top spot for assists with 6.0 per game, adding 17.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per outing.
    • Kuzma knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
    • Washington's leader in steals is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.7 per game).

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Clippers

    L 120-106

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Lakers

    L 126-123

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 118-108

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Knicks

    W 104-96

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Warriors

    W 106-102

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/5/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 115-87

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Bucks

    W 101-94

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 97-94

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Magic

    W 104-92

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pelicans

    W 105-100

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
