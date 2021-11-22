Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 18, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) attempts a shot around Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Wizards (11-5) will host the Charlotte Hornets (10-8) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Wizards

    • Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Hornets vs. Wizards

    Wizards vs Hornets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Wizards

    -4.5

    216 points

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Hornets

    • The Wizards score 7.7 fewer points per game (106.0) than the Hornets give up (113.7).
    • Washington has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 113.7 points.
    • Charlotte is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 106.0 points.
    • The Hornets score 8.9 more points per game (112.3) than the Wizards allow (103.4).
    • Charlotte is 9-6 when it scores more than 103.4 points.
    • Washington has a 10-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.3 points.
    • The Hornets are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 10th.
    • The Wizards average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 3.1 rebounds less than the Hornets.
    • The Hornets are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 28th.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 23.7 points and distributes 5.9 assists per game.
    • Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 9.2 boards per game while also scoring 13.6 points a contest.
    • Kuzma leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Washington steals leader is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball puts up 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game, placing him atop the Hornets' rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Miles Bridges counts for 21.6 points per game, making him the top scorer on Charlotte's team.
    • Ball is reliable from three-point range and leads the Hornets with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee (0.9 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

