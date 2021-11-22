Nov 18, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) attempts a shot around Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (11-5) will host the Charlotte Hornets (10-8) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Wizards

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Wizards

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -4.5 216 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Hornets

The Wizards score 7.7 fewer points per game (106.0) than the Hornets give up (113.7).

Washington has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 113.7 points.

Charlotte is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 106.0 points.

The Hornets score 8.9 more points per game (112.3) than the Wizards allow (103.4).

Charlotte is 9-6 when it scores more than 103.4 points.

Washington has a 10-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.3 points.

The Hornets are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 10th.

The Wizards average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 3.1 rebounds less than the Hornets.

The Hornets are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 28th.

Wizards Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 23.7 points and distributes 5.9 assists per game.

Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 9.2 boards per game while also scoring 13.6 points a contest.

Kuzma leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Washington steals leader is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch