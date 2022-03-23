How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Chase Seiffert ines up his putt on the 9th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Seiffert hits the links March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Grand Reserve Country Club following a 41st-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +8000

Seiffert's Recent Performance

Seiffert has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 11 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Seiffert has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

The last time Seiffert played this course (2020), he finished 41st.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 25 +1 $62,800 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +2 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii MC -4 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 22 -7 $57,363

