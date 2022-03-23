How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chase Seiffert hits the links March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Grand Reserve Country Club following a 41st-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in the most recent competition he played.
How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +8000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Seiffert's Recent Performance
- Seiffert has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 11 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Seiffert has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- The last time Seiffert played this course (2020), he finished 41st.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
25
+1
$62,800
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
-4
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
22
-7
$57,363
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)