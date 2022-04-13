How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Cheng Tsung Pan plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Cheng Tsung Pan will appear April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. In his most recent tournament he took 41st in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -4 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Pan's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Pan has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Pan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 41 -4 $30,530 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 48 -4 $19,439 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 16 E $106,533 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 9 -11 $351,000

