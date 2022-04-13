How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cheng Tsung Pan will appear April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. In his most recent tournament he took 41st in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -4 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Pan's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Pan has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Pan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
16
E
$106,533
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
9
-11
$351,000
How To Watch
