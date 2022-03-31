How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cheng Tsung Pan will appear in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 after a 48th-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +10000
Pan's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Pan has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Pan has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
16
E
$106,533
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
9
-11
$351,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+2
$0
