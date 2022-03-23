How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Chesson Hadley lines up a putt on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Chesson Hadley enters play in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic seeking better results March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Valspar Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +13000

+13000 Live Stream on fuboTV:

Hadley's Recent Performance

Hadley has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hadley has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +4 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 63 +4 $43,400 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 61 -1 $8,177 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +6 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +13 $0

