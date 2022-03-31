Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chesson Hadley plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Chesson Hadley shot -3 and placed fourth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) March 31 - April 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Valero Texas Open.

How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +30000

Hadley's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Hadley has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Hadley has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

In his last appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Hadley finished fourth on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +4 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 63 +4 $43,400 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 61 -1 $8,177 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +6 $0

