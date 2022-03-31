How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chesson Hadley shot -3 and placed fourth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) March 31 - April 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Valero Texas Open.
How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +30000
Hadley's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Hadley has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Hadley has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
- In his last appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Hadley finished fourth on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
63
+4
$43,400
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
61
-1
$8,177
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+6
$0
