How to Watch Chez Reavie at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 20, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; Chez Reavie plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Chez Reavie enters play in Hilton Head, South Carolina looking for better results April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage after missing the cut in his last outing, the Valero Texas Open

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links

Reavie's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Reavie has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

Reavie has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Reavie did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +5 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +13 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 77 +19 $22,920 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 10 -10 $303,000

