How to Watch Chez Reavie at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chez Reavie enters play in Hilton Head, South Carolina looking for better results April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage after missing the cut in his last outing, the Valero Texas Open
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Reavie's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Reavie has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- Reavie has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Reavie did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+13
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
77
+19
$22,920
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
10
-10
$303,000
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
