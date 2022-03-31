How to Watch Chez Reavie at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 17, 2022; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Chez Reavie hits from the fourth tee during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chez Reavie will appear in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 after a 39th-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.

How to Watch Chez Reavie at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +20000

+20000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Reavie's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Reavie has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Reavie has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

The last time he competed at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Reavie missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +13 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 77 +19 $22,920 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 10 -10 $303,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC E $0

Regional restrictions apply.