How to Watch Chez Reavie at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chez Reavie will appear in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 after a 39th-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +20000
Reavie's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Reavie has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Reavie has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.
- The last time he competed at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Reavie missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+13
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
77
+19
$22,920
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
10
-10
$303,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
