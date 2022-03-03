How to Watch Bulls at Hawks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hawks look for their first win against the Bulls this season as they host them at home on Thursday night.

The Bulls have a chance to get within one game of the Heat for first in the Eastern Conference. Chicago slipped a bit after dropping its last game against Miami but the Heat lost last night to the Bucks. In the Bulls' game against the Heat, Chicago came out flat, failing to surpass 100 points. It is going to need more offensive firepower heading on the road tonight against the Hawks. 

The Bulls will look to bounce back after losses against the Grizzlies and Miami. Before that, they won six games in a row. The last game they won happened to be against Atlanta. Chicago won by four as DeMar DeRozan extended his streak of scoring at least 35 points while shooting 50-plus percent from the floor to eight consecutive games. 

That streak ended in the next game against the Grizzlies but he still scored 31 in that outing. The Bulls will need DeRozan on that level against Atlanta, who is going for their first win against Chicago this season in their fourth matchup. 

The Hawks are looking to bounce back themselves coming off a 107-98 loss against the Boston Celtics. Not many expected much from them last year in the postseason and they made it all the way to the Conference Finals, only losing to the eventual champs. All this team needs to do is make it to the playoffs and anything is possible from there. Every game counts and beating Chicago tonight will make a statement that they belong. 

