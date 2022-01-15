How to Watch Bulls at Celtics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Celtics need to get back on track and look to even the season series against the Bulls.

The Bulls (27-13) are coming off a one-sided loss to the Warriors, with the Celtics (21-22) up next on their back-to-back. The Celtics are also coming off of a loss but were playing well, winning three in a row and getting back to .500 while building momentum.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Watch Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a lifetime ago back on Nov. 21 when these teams last played, an outing that saw the Bulls win and DeMar DeRozan drop 37 points:

The Bulls had a great opportunity to knock off the short-handed Warriors, but instead, Zach LaVine (15 points) and DeMar DeRozan (17 points) were held in check with Draymond Green and Klay Thompson both out, leading to their biggest loss of the season.

On defense, the Bulls were torched giving up 138 points (season-high) and losing by 42 points (also a season-high).

Since winning nine games in a row and climbing to the top of the Eastern Conference, the Bulls have lost three out of four games, all to teams either in the hunt for the NBA Finals or for homecourt in the playoffs.

It has been an up-and-down season for the Celtics. They have the individual talent to beat any team in the NBA on any given night but struggle to close games and find easy baskets through the offense.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
