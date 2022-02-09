How to Watch Bulls at Hornets

On Wednesday night, the Bulls are set to travel to Charlotte to face off against the Hornets.

There will be plenty of good NBA games for fans to choose from on the Wednesday night schedule. One of the most intriguing matchups of the night will feature the Bulls traveling to Charlotte to take on the Hornets. With the NBA trade deadline coming up on Thursday, the NBA is buzzing with rumors and news right now.

How to Watch the Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Prior to tonight's game, the Bulls are 33-21 and have looked great on both sides of the court. As of right now, they are considered one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference. Chicago is coming off of a tough 127-124 loss against the Suns in their last outing.

On the other side of the court, the Hornets are 28-27. They started the season off hot but have struggled to win consistently lately. Charlotte needs to get back on the right track and a win tonight would be a big step in the right direction.

This is going to be a fun game to watch between two teams loaded with talent. The Bulls may be favored to win, but the Hornets are a tough team to beat. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

