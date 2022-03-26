How to Watch Bulls at Cavaliers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday evening in NBA action, the Bulls will hit the road for a Central Division showdown against the Cavaliers.

The 2021-22 NBA regular season is winding down and the playoffs are primed to get underway. Fans cannot wait to see playoff basketball in action, but first teams are still fighting for seeding and simply to get into the playoff picture or the play-in tournament. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Bulls traveling to Cleveland to face off against the Cavaliers.

How to Watch the Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Bulls are 42-31, which places them as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference right now. Chicago has cooled off recently and will look to pick things back up to finish the season strong. Last time out, the Bulls ended up losing to the Pelicans by a final score of 126-109.

On the other side of the court, the Cavaliers are right behind the Bulls at No. 6 in the East. Cleveland has also cooled off recently as well but still holds a 41-32 record. In their last game, the Cavaliers ended up falling to the Raptors by a final score of 117-104.

Both of these teams need to get back to winning games consistently. They are both talented enough to make a run in the postseason, but they need to find themselves once again. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17955555
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Heat

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17950486
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Grizzlies

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17945267
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Cavaliers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Boxing
Boxing

How to Watch EntroBox: Andranik Grigoryan vs. Otabek Kholmatov

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17716287
College Baseball

How to Watch Tennessee at Ole Miss in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
arizona state softball
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_12141481
College Softball

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17961718
NBA

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0, right) handles the ball defended by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (&amp;) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy