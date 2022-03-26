How to Watch Bulls at Cavaliers

On Saturday evening in NBA action, the Bulls will hit the road for a Central Division showdown against the Cavaliers.

The 2021-22 NBA regular season is winding down and the playoffs are primed to get underway. Fans cannot wait to see playoff basketball in action, but first teams are still fighting for seeding and simply to get into the playoff picture or the play-in tournament. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Bulls traveling to Cleveland to face off against the Cavaliers.

How to Watch the Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Prior to tonight's game, the Bulls are 42-31, which places them as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference right now. Chicago has cooled off recently and will look to pick things back up to finish the season strong. Last time out, the Bulls ended up losing to the Pelicans by a final score of 126-109.

On the other side of the court, the Cavaliers are right behind the Bulls at No. 6 in the East. Cleveland has also cooled off recently as well but still holds a 41-32 record. In their last game, the Cavaliers ended up falling to the Raptors by a final score of 117-104.

Both of these teams need to get back to winning games consistently. They are both talented enough to make a run in the postseason, but they need to find themselves once again. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win tonight.

