How to Watch Bulls at Mavericks

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bulls are rolling winners of nine straight, taking on the Mavericks who are getting their rhythm going with five straight wins.

The “cardiac” Bulls (26-10) are sitting atop the Eastern Conference alone after some thrilling wins and really showing that they are probably the best team in the conference today. They get another test in the Mavericks (21-18), led by Luka Doncic, who are also playing some of their best basketball of the season having won five games in a row.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Dallas Mavericks today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Watch Chicago Bulls at Dallas Mavericks online with fuboTV:

The Bulls won the first game this season against the Mavericks behind a complete game with five players in double-figures:

The Bulls are flat-out rolling, having won nine games in a row and 13 out of 15 games, including some absolute thrillers.

This season, the Bulls are destroying all of the preconceived notions of what the team could do over the summer. They are playing quality defense (No. 13, 107.4 opponents points per game). They are winning without a ton of depth (Patrick Williams injury, Alex Caruso injury, and health and safety). And, most importantly, DeMarr DeRozan is worth every penny.

DeRozan is averaging 26.5 points per game (No. 6 in the NBA) and hit two huge game-winners over the past week.

It has been a career year for DeRozan putting up 26.5, 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

On the other side, the Mavericks are slowly getting it together having won five in a row and six of seven games. In that stretch, the defense has really stepped up holding opponents to 95.9 points per game.

The offense has not been great under Jason Kidd, but the defense is starting to look legit rising up to No. 3 in the NBA.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Chicago Bulls at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
