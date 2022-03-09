How to Watch Bulls at Pistons

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bulls and Pistons are trending in opposite directions, as the Bulls look to stop a five-game slide.

The Bulls have been going through it lately, as they're on a five-game losing streak after winning their previous six games in a row. They've also lost their last three road games in a row. 

Usually this season, seeing the Pistons on the schedule is a sight for sore eyes. That hasn't been the case lately. Detroit is playing its best basketball of the season. The Pistons won six of their last eight games against leading Eastern Conference opponents, and they've won three in a row overall.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons:

Date: Mar. 9, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Watch Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Their last game was a thriller against the Hawks, as they won in overtime by just three points. Cade Cunningham is looking like the right choice as the No. 1 overall draft pick in last year's draft. He scored 28 on top of 10 assists, leading the team in both categories. Look for him to have a big night against the Bulls who are still struggling with a lot of injuries. 

The Bulls' most recent game came against the 76ers, and unfortunately for them, James Harden returned to the lineup. He had missed the game before against the Heat where Joel Embiid was swarmed and couldn't generate much of anything on offense. 

It couldn't be more different with Harden in the lineup, as he scored 43 points and notched 14 rebounds against Chicago as opposed to scoring 22 against Miami. The Bulls will be favored in this one, but they have to take advantage against a Detroit team that is more than 20 games back.  

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
