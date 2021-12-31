How to Watch Bulls at Pacers

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sporting the Eastern Conference’s second-best record, the Bullls heads to Indianapolis to face the Pacers looking for their sixth straight win.
    Author:

    Winners of eight of their last 10 games, the Bulls start the day just a half-game behind the Nets atop the East standings as they visit the Pacers for a New Year’s Eve matinee.

    DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have led the Chicago resurgence this season, combining for 55.9 points per game so far. Today, they face their Central Division rivals for the second time this week, having beaten the Pacers 113-105 on Sunday behind LaVine’s 32-point performance that saw him hit five of nine shots from three-point range.

    How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers:

    Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 4

    You can stream the Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Lonzo Ball is one of five Bulls players who will miss today’s game due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, putting more scoring responsibilities on LaVine, DeRozan and Coby White. DeRozan is averaging 29.4 points per game in December and has scored at least 20 points in 10 straight games.

    The Pacers are experiencing a bit of a holiday hangover this week, twice trailing by as many as 18 points in the second quarter and trailed by double-digits of both games against the Bulls and Hornets. Though they were able to dig their way out of those early holes, the deficits proved too much to overcome as Indiana lost both games by eight points.

    Caris Levert led the Pacers in scoring four of the last five games, scoring at least 24 points on those four occasions. Levert’s three-point frequency has increased over the last two games, posting double-digit attempts from behind the arc while also posting season-highs in minutes played.

    Indiana’s leading scorer Malcolm Brogdon entered COVID-19 protocols on Thursday and will miss today’s game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2

    Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
