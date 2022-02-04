How to Watch Bulls at Pacers

On Friday night in NBA action, the Bulls will travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward with quite a few great games on the Friday night schedule. While there are some games that will be played between serious contenders, there are others that should simply provide entertaining basketball. One of those games will feature the Bulls traveling to Indiana to face off against the Pacers.

How to Watch the Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Prior to tonight's game, the Bulls have opened up the year with a 32-19 record. They have looked the part of a potential Eastern Conference contender. In their last outing, the Bulls ended up losing to the Raptors by a final score of 127-120.

On the other side of the court, the Pacers have struggled this season and some big changes could be coming. Many expect Indiana to make at least one sizable trade ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Last time out, the Pacers lost to the Magic by a final score of 119-118.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. The Pacers aren't a good team, but they seem to fight well and make things interesting. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

