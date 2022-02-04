How to Watch Bulls at Pacers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night in NBA action, the Bulls will travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward with quite a few great games on the Friday night schedule. While there are some games that will be played between serious contenders, there are others that should simply provide entertaining basketball. One of those games will feature the Bulls traveling to Indiana to face off against the Pacers.

How to Watch the Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Live stream the Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Bulls have opened up the year with a 32-19 record. They have looked the part of a potential Eastern Conference contender. In their last outing, the Bulls ended up losing to the Raptors by a final score of 127-120.

On the other side of the court, the Pacers have struggled this season and some big changes could be coming. Many expect Indiana to make at least one sizable trade ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Last time out, the Pacers lost to the Magic by a final score of 119-118.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. The Pacers aren't a good team, but they seem to fight well and make things interesting. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
4
2022

Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 3
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
