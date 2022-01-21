How to Watch Bulls at Bucks

The top two teams in the Central Division tango with the first place Chicago Bulls hitting the road to play the Milwaukee Bucks.

The second half of the season is going to be exciting in the Central Division with the Bulls (28-15) and Bucks (28-19) battling it out at the top, with the Cavaliers (27-19) right there too. Tonight Chicago and Milwaukee take the court for the first time this season, one of four games, that will be huge factors in the divisional standings, the playoffs and the fate of the Eastern Conference overall.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Watch Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Milwaukee is coming off a big win over Memphis, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant having an epic duel:

In their last game Milwaukee got 33 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists from Antetokounmpo who has been playing at an MVP level all season on both ends of the floor.

This season Antetokounmpo has elevated his game again, after two straight MVP seasons scoring efficiently and incrementally doing more and more every game for his team. Most notably, shooting 71.6% from the free-throw line on a career-high 10.7 attempts per game.

As a team, Milwaukee is the No. 4 offense scoring 112.0 points per game and the No. 14 defense, giving up 108.1 points to their opponents.

On the other side, Chicago is the No. 9 offense scoring 111.2 points per game and the No. 16 defense overall giving up 108.8 points to their opponents.

They have navigated the season through tough injuries and a thin roster overall to be one of (and at times the best) teams in the Eastern Conference. This will be a huge game and opportunity for Chicago to show they can play with anyone in the conference, regardless of the circumstances.

Regional restrictions may apply.