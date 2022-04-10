How to Watch Bulls vs. Timberwolves

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It is the final day of the regular season and the Bulls and Timberwolves will square off on Sunday before the playoffs.

Both the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves will be playing beyond today’s close of the regular season. Whether it’s in the play-in tournament or the true playoffs, both squads have done enough to finish in the top half of their respective conference.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Live Stream Chicago Bulls at Minnesota Timberwolves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulls have slipped all the way to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference after holding the top spot earlier in the season. They’re on a four-game losing streak and have only won three of their last 10 games.

However, a win over the Timberwolves would be a huge confidence booster entering the postseason. For Chicago, it appears the health of the roster will determine its ceiling the rest of the way.

Minnesota is 46-36, which is much improved from last season. Although the Timberwolves will have to win in the play-in tournament to have a shot to compete in the playoffs, the direction of the franchise is going in the right direction.

The dynamic trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell is one of the best in the entire NBA. Despite being young, those three have the firepower to beat nearly anyone in the league.

Both of these teams are already locked into their respective seeds, meaning that the outcome of this game doesn’t impact playoff positioning. However, it will be a key game for confidence and momentum as the regular season comes to a close.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Chicago Bulls at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago Plus
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls vs. Timberwolves

By Nick Crain3 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (7) and San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jan Gregus (17) go up for a header during the second half at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Austin FC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; San Jose Earthquakes defender Francisco Calvo (80) yells to his teammates to get into position during the second half against the Minnesota United at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Minnesota United FC

By Brandon Rush33 minutes ago
tigres uanl
Liga MX

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Tigres UANL

By Rafael Urbina33 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Blackhawks

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Mar 31, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) skates with the puck away from Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and center Roope Hintz (24) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Pavelski scores a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at 76ers

By Nick Crain1 hour ago
oMar 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) greets Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Grizzlies

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy