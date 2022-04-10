How to Watch Bulls vs. Timberwolves

It is the final day of the regular season and the Bulls and Timberwolves will square off on Sunday before the playoffs.

Both the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves will be playing beyond today’s close of the regular season. Whether it’s in the play-in tournament or the true playoffs, both squads have done enough to finish in the top half of their respective conference.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

The Bulls have slipped all the way to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference after holding the top spot earlier in the season. They’re on a four-game losing streak and have only won three of their last 10 games.

However, a win over the Timberwolves would be a huge confidence booster entering the postseason. For Chicago, it appears the health of the roster will determine its ceiling the rest of the way.

Minnesota is 46-36, which is much improved from last season. Although the Timberwolves will have to win in the play-in tournament to have a shot to compete in the playoffs, the direction of the franchise is going in the right direction.

The dynamic trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell is one of the best in the entire NBA. Despite being young, those three have the firepower to beat nearly anyone in the league.

Both of these teams are already locked into their respective seeds, meaning that the outcome of this game doesn’t impact playoff positioning. However, it will be a key game for confidence and momentum as the regular season comes to a close.

