How to Watch Bulls at Magic

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bulls, riddled with injuries, take on the rebuilding Magic on Sunday night looking to get back to their winning ways.

The worst team in the league, by record, are the Magic, who sit at 8-39 this season for an impressive 17.0 win percentage. On Sunday, they take on a Bulls team that, despite being decimated by injuries lately, are still 28-16 and No. 2 in the Eastern Conference heading into the matchup.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Watch Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Orlando enters the matchup on a four-game losing streak, most recently losing to the Lakers 116-105 on Friday night. Even in defeat, however, rookie point guard Jalen Suggs was impressive, going off for 22 points, four rebounds and nine assists against a star-studded lineup.

Chicago, meanwhile, due to those aforementioned injuries — namely to Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso — have lost five of their last six matchups, including their most recent game, a 94-90 defeat against the Bucks.

Chicago does still have the services of DeMar DeRozan, and the All-Star guard has stepped up to the plate lately, averaging 28.0 points and 5.5 assists over his last four performances.

Two teams desperate for a win, Bulls vs. Magic might quietly be an entertaining showdown. Tune in to NBC Sports Chicago at 6:00 p.m. ET to catch the action. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers vs. Heat

1 minute ago
USATSI_17449446
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Magic

1 minute ago
Jan 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) is guarded by Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Raptors

1 minute ago
Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) defends during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) fouls Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy