How to Watch Bulls at Magic

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The worst team in the league, by record, are the Magic, who sit at 8-39 this season for an impressive 17.0 win percentage. On Sunday, they take on a Bulls team that, despite being decimated by injuries lately, are still 28-16 and No. 2 in the Eastern Conference heading into the matchup.
How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic today:
Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022
Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Orlando enters the matchup on a four-game losing streak, most recently losing to the Lakers 116-105 on Friday night. Even in defeat, however, rookie point guard Jalen Suggs was impressive, going off for 22 points, four rebounds and nine assists against a star-studded lineup.
Chicago, meanwhile, due to those aforementioned injuries — namely to Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso — have lost five of their last six matchups, including their most recent game, a 94-90 defeat against the Bucks.
Chicago does still have the services of DeMar DeRozan, and the All-Star guard has stepped up to the plate lately, averaging 28.0 points and 5.5 assists over his last four performances.
Two teams desperate for a win, Bulls vs. Magic might quietly be an entertaining showdown. Tune in to NBC Sports Chicago at 6:00 p.m. ET to catch the action.
