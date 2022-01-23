How to Watch Bulls at Magic

The Bulls, riddled with injuries, take on the rebuilding Magic on Sunday night looking to get back to their winning ways.

The worst team in the league, by record, are the Magic, who sit at 8-39 this season for an impressive 17.0 win percentage. On Sunday, they take on a Bulls team that, despite being decimated by injuries lately, are still 28-16 and No. 2 in the Eastern Conference heading into the matchup.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Watch Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Orlando enters the matchup on a four-game losing streak, most recently losing to the Lakers 116-105 on Friday night. Even in defeat, however, rookie point guard Jalen Suggs was impressive, going off for 22 points, four rebounds and nine assists against a star-studded lineup.

Chicago, meanwhile, due to those aforementioned injuries — namely to Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso — have lost five of their last six matchups, including their most recent game, a 94-90 defeat against the Bucks.

Chicago does still have the services of DeMar DeRozan, and the All-Star guard has stepped up to the plate lately, averaging 28.0 points and 5.5 assists over his last four performances.

Two teams desperate for a win, Bulls vs. Magic might quietly be an entertaining showdown. Tune in to NBC Sports Chicago at 6:00 p.m. ET to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.