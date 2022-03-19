How to Watch Bulls at Suns

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bulls wrap up a three-game road trip at the NBA-leading Suns on Friday night looking to snap a two-game losing streak

The Bulls slide continued on Wednesday night when they lost at Utah 125-110. Chicago, who once was at the top of the Eastern Conference, has now lost eight of its last 10 games and has fallen to fifth place in the conference.

How to Watch to Chicago Bulls at Phoenix Suns Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream the Chicago Bulls at Phoenix Suns game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulls had won six in a row before their last 10 games, but they haven't been able to keep up as their schedule has gotten tougher.

It doesn't get any easier on Friday night as they take on a Suns team that has the best record in the NBA. 

The Suns beat the Bulls in Chicago 127-124 at the beginning of February and are looking to finish off the season sweep on Friday.

Phoenix is back home after winning two games on the road and this is one of just four home games they have left on the schedule.

The Suns will play eight of their last 12 games on the road as they look to secure the top seed in the Western Conference.

Phoenix currently sits eight games up on the Grizzlies for first place and are 56-14 on the year.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Chicago Bulls at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
