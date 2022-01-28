How to Watch Bulls at Spurs

The Bulls and DeMar DeRozan travel to Texas to take on the Spurs and Dejounte Murray.

The Bulls are 30-17 in the year, which puts them No. 1 in the Central division and No. 2 in the Eastern Conference.

They shoot the ball extremely well, ranking No. 1 in three point percentage and No. 2 in field goal percentage. They only rank No. 11 in scoring with 110 points per game, but they don’t miss many of their scoring opportunities.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

The Spurs have been in a rebuild mode for a couple of years now, and this one is no different. They are 18-31 with their young team, ranking No. 12 in the Western Conference.

Despite the record though, they rank No. 7 in scoring with 111 points per game. They also rank No. 6 in rebounding with 46.0 per game.

Chicago is only one win away from the No. 1 spot in its conference and a win here could propel the team to that status. San Antonio is still trying to prove that its young guys have the talent to build around as they try to upset Chicago.

