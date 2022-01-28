How to Watch Bulls at Spurs

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bulls and DeMar DeRozan travel to Texas to take on the Spurs and Dejounte Murray.

The Bulls are 30-17 in the year, which puts them No. 1 in the Central division and No. 2 in the Eastern Conference. 

They shoot the ball extremely well, ranking No. 1 in three point percentage and No. 2 in field goal percentage. They only rank No. 11 in scoring with 110 points per game, but they don’t miss many of their scoring opportunities.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Live stream the Chicago Bulls at San Antonio Spurs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Spurs have been in a rebuild mode for a couple of years now, and this one is no different. They are 18-31 with their young team, ranking No. 12 in the Western Conference.

Despite the record though, they rank No. 7 in scoring with 111 points per game. They also rank No. 6 in rebounding with 46.0 per game.

Chicago is only one win away from the No. 1 spot in its conference and a win here could propel the team to that status. San Antonio is still trying to prove that its young guys have the talent to build around as they try to upset Chicago.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Chicago Bulls at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago Plus
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrate the overtime win against the Boston Bruins at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Avalanche at Blackhawks

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Spurs

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) battle during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) passes the ball behind Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates after a 7-3 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Rangers

31 minutes ago
Jan 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates during a stop in play against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates on the ice during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy