How to Watch Bulls at Raptors

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bulls start a two-game road trip Thursday when they take on the Raptors in Toronto.

The Bulls avoided another upset loss against the Magic on Tuesday when they beat Orlando 126-115. The Magic had beat the Bulls a little over a week ago, but Chicago was able to avenge that loss.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Live Stream Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was the second straight for Chicago and moved the team into first place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls are now 32-18 and playing as well as they have in years.

Thursday night, they head to Toronto looking to beat the Raptors for the second time in a week, as they won at home 111-105 last Wednesday. It was the second time they beat the Raptors this year.

Toronto will look to get its first win against the Bulls as it goes for its fourth straight victory.

The Raptors have won all three of their game since losing to Chicago and two of them have come against the Heat. They beat Miami in triple-overtime Saturday and then beat them again Tuesday, 110-106.

The three straight wins have the Raptors 26-23 on the year as they continue to fight for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference. They are currently in the eighth spot but are just 2.5 games back of the Nets for the sixth seed, which would keep them out of the play-in games.

How To Watch

February
3
2022

Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
