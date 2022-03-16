How to Watch Bulls at Jazz

The slumping Bulls visit the Jazz as teams fight to keep homecourt advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

The Bulls (41-27) have fallen to fourth place in the tight Eastern Conference with six losses in their last 10 games, while the Jazz (42-26) are facing heat from the Mavericks and Nuggets for their spot in the West's top four.

How to watch the Chicago Bulls at Utah Jazz Today:

Game Date: March 16, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Entering tonight, Chicago is just a half-game up on the surging Celtics for a top-four spot in the East and lead seventh-place Cleveland by three games. The Bulls got some help when guard Alex Caruso returned on Saturday, but Chicago lost on Monday night against the Kings to open a three-game Western road trip.

All-Star Zach LaVine is playing through a knee injury, averaging 24.6 points a game, while mid-range master DeMar DeRozan is dropping 28 a night.

The Bulls shot just 40.9% in the loss to the Kings and point guard De'Aaron Fox torched their defense for 34 points.

Utah hasn't won consecutive games since Feb. 25-March 2 and lost at home to the Bucks on Monday. The Jazz are tied in the standings with the Mavericks but hold the head-to-head tiebreaker ahead of a March 27 meeting in Dallas.

Guards Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley each scored 29 points in the 117-111 loss to the Bucks, but Mitchell was 10-of-32 shooting. Utah had no answer for the Bucks' Big Three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton. The trio combined for 92 points.

The Bulls will look to close out a season sweep of the Jazz after winning 107-99 in Chicago way back on Oct. 30. Guard Lonzo Ball is still recovering from knee surgery. The Jazz, meanwhile, are without sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanović, who is nursing a strained calf.

