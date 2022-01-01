How to Watch Bulls at Wizards

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    2022 starts with the first battle of the season between the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards.
    The Chicago Bulls (23-10) are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after a thrilling win over the Pacers that featured a DeMar DeRozan buzzer-beater for the win. The Washington Wizards (18-17) are also coming off a huge win, but in a very different way, deconstructing the Cavaliers by double-digits to get some mojo back.

    How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards today:

    Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Chicago

    Bradley Beal carried the Wizards to a huge win over the Cavaliers with 29 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds:

    The Wizards got a much needed win over an Eastern Conference foe with their 110-93 victory over the Cavaliers.

    It has not been the best start to the season for Beal, who is averaging a four season low in points per game and is shooting worse from the field, two, three and the free-throw line this season.

    Beal put together one of his most complete games of the season against a stout Cavaliers defense, looking to use this to get back to their early season form.

    For the Bulls, it doesn’t matter who is out for Health and Safety or other injury reasons, they just keep winning.

    Currently they are on a six game winning streak looking to make it seven to start the new year potentially in first place in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan (26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game) and Zach LaVine (26.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists) are proving to be one of the best duos in the NBA, with Nikola Vucevic (15.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists) playing as the third star with All-Star level skill.

    Dec 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is greeted at the bench after dunking on the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
