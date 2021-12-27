Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) fall to the floor chasing a loose ball in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    Two of the league's top scorers take the court when DeMar DeRozan (fifth, 26.7 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (20-10) visit Trae Young (fourth, 27.3) and the Atlanta Hawks (15-17) on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    Bulls

    -4.5

    210.5 points

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Bulls

    • The Bulls score just 0.4 more points per game (109.5) than the Hawks allow (109.1).
    • Chicago is 14-1 when scoring more than 109.1 points.
    • Atlanta has an 11-6 record when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.
    • The Hawks' 109.9 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 106.2 the Bulls give up to opponents.
    • Atlanta is 13-7 when it scores more than 106.2 points.
    • Chicago's record is 14-4 when it gives up fewer than 109.9 points.
    • The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 10th.
    • The Bulls average 9 offensive boards per game, 1.4 rebounds fewer than the Hawks.
    • The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 25th.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The Bulls scoring leader is DeRozan, who averages 26.7 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
    • Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 10.6 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 5.0 assists per game.
    • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
    • Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Young's points (27.3 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
    • Clint Capela's stat line of 12.7 rebounds, 11.3 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
    • Young is the most prolific from deep for the Hawks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Atlanta's leader in steals is Young with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.6 per game.

    How To Watch

    Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
