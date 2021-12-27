Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) fall to the floor chasing a loose ball in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the league's top scorers take the court when DeMar DeRozan (fifth, 26.7 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (20-10) visit Trae Young (fourth, 27.3) and the Atlanta Hawks (15-17) on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Hawks

Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021

Monday, December 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -4.5 210.5 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Bulls

The Bulls score just 0.4 more points per game (109.5) than the Hawks allow (109.1).

Chicago is 14-1 when scoring more than 109.1 points.

Atlanta has an 11-6 record when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.

The Hawks' 109.9 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 106.2 the Bulls give up to opponents.

Atlanta is 13-7 when it scores more than 106.2 points.

Chicago's record is 14-4 when it gives up fewer than 109.9 points.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 10th.

The Bulls average 9 offensive boards per game, 1.4 rebounds fewer than the Hawks.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 25th.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls scoring leader is DeRozan, who averages 26.7 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 10.6 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 5.0 assists per game.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch