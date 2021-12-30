Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Dec 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looses control of the ball defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) and center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (15-18) play DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (21-10) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at United Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Hawks

The Bulls record just 0.4 more points per game (110.1) than the Hawks allow (109.7).

Chicago is 15-1 when scoring more than 109.7 points.

Atlanta has a 12-7 record when giving up fewer than 110.1 points.

The Hawks put up just 3.5 more points per game (110.1) than the Bulls give up (106.6).

Atlanta is 13-8 when it scores more than 106.6 points.

Chicago's record is 15-4 when it gives up fewer than 110.1 points.

The Bulls make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

Chicago is 13-3 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Hawks are shooting 45.9% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 45.3% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta has put together a 12-5 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeRozan, who averages 27.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 10.9 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 5.0 assists per game.

Zach LaVine makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Alex Caruso and Vucevic lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Caruso leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Vucevic in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

Young racks up 27.3 points and adds 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.

Clint Capela's stat line of 12.8 rebounds, 11.2 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.

Young is dependable from distance and leads the Hawks with 2.6 made threes per game.

Atlanta's leader in steals is Young with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.5 per game.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Heat L 118-92 Away 12/19/2021 Lakers W 115-110 Home 12/20/2021 Rockets W 133-118 Home 12/26/2021 Pacers W 113-105 Home 12/27/2021 Hawks W 130-118 Away 12/29/2021 Hawks - Home 12/31/2021 Pacers - Away 1/1/2022 Wizards - Away 1/3/2022 Magic - Home 1/7/2022 Wizards - Home 1/9/2022 Mavericks - Away

