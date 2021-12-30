Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looses control of the ball defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) and center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (15-18) play DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (21-10) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at United Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Hawks

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: United Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Hawks

    • The Bulls record just 0.4 more points per game (110.1) than the Hawks allow (109.7).
    • Chicago is 15-1 when scoring more than 109.7 points.
    • Atlanta has a 12-7 record when giving up fewer than 110.1 points.
    • The Hawks put up just 3.5 more points per game (110.1) than the Bulls give up (106.6).
    • Atlanta is 13-8 when it scores more than 106.6 points.
    • Chicago's record is 15-4 when it gives up fewer than 110.1 points.
    • The Bulls make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
    • Chicago is 13-3 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
    • The Hawks are shooting 45.9% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 45.3% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
    • Atlanta has put together a 12-5 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeRozan, who averages 27.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
    • Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 10.9 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 5.0 assists per game.
    • Zach LaVine makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • Alex Caruso and Vucevic lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Caruso leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Vucevic in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Young racks up 27.3 points and adds 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Clint Capela's stat line of 12.8 rebounds, 11.2 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
    • Young is dependable from distance and leads the Hawks with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Atlanta's leader in steals is Young with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.5 per game.

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Heat

    L 118-92

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Lakers

    W 115-110

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Rockets

    W 133-118

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Pacers

    W 113-105

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Hawks

    W 130-118

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Magic

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/17/2021

    Nuggets

    L 133-115

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Magic

    L 104-98

    Home

    12/23/2021

    76ers

    W 98-96

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Knicks

    L 101-87

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Bulls

    L 130-118

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Kings

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

